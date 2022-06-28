Survey explores rural crime impact on Devon and Cornwall’s farmers

A new project is working to assess the precise effects of recent rises in rural organised crime on farmers, and their families, in Devon and Cornwall.

In its 2020 rural crime report, NFU Mutual recorded a 9% increase in rural crime with some of the highest increases (14%) in the South West.

Now a new project led by the University of Plymouth has launched which will look at the impact of rises in rural crime on farmers.

Working alongside Devon and Cornwall Police and the University of Winchester, the project will help identify and map the impacts of organised crime in rural areas.

In the first study of its kind, farmers are being asked to complete an online survey about their experiences of crime and whether it concerns them on a day-to-day basis.

It asks if they feel safe on their farms and whether they feel crime is a problem in their community, but also how those feelings have changed in recent years.

The survey also explores the nature of crimes that farmers are experiencing, and how that is different to incidents that have happened in the past.

Richard Yarwood, of the University of Plymouth said: "Reports suggest there is a growing fear of crime among farmers, concerned about everything from the theft of vehicle parts and animal rustling, to fly-tipping and much more.

"By looking at the physical aspects of crime, but also its emotional effects, we can create a rounded picture of rural crime in Devon and Cornwall.

"By encouraging people to open up, and ensuring they are listened to, we hope to improve both the safety and wellbeing of farming communities across the region.”

As well as being promoted online, details of the survey will be shared at agricultural shows across Devon and Cornwall this summer.

It will then form the basis of a report that will be used to inform both situational crime prevention measures undertaken by farmers, but also help police help proactively and effectively target their resources.

In addition, it is hoped the initiative will reduce financial losses suffered by associated businesses with a rural focus such as insurance companies.