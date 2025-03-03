Survey exploring flood impact on farmer mental health extended

An important survey exploring the impacts of flooding and drought on the mental health of farmers has been extended in order to gather in more responses.

Farmers, farm workers and landowners' views are still needed to share their experiences on mental health and extreme weather.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) survey now runs until 16 March after being extended from the original closing date, which was 28 February.

While there is evidence from other countries that floods and droughts have an impact on farmer mental health, there is a gap in knowledge for the UK.

Last year’s harvest, the second worst on record, was a stark reminder of farming’s vulnerability to water-related extremes.

Survey responses could help the UKHSA boost support to affected rural areas and insights may improve the management of future flood and drought incidents.

The NFU, which is supporting the survey, said the past two years had been 'very difficult' for many farmers across the country.

"Agriculture and its people are on the frontline of climate impacts," the union warned.

"The NFU believes that the results from this survey will fill an important evidence gap and support our work on flooding and water resources."

The online survey, which closes for responses on 16 March, takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and is anonymous.