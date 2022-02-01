Survey finds out if gun users are moving away from lead

Two years since a group of rural organisations called for a voluntary move away from using lead shot, views are now needed to share alternatives being used.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) is running an anonymous survey aimed at farmers, landowners, game keepers and other gun users.

The rural group is asking them if they are still using lead, have tried the alternatives or have already made a permanent switch.

The GWCT also says it wants to understand more about their experiences and any barriers they have found to using non-lead ammunition.

More than 1,000 people have already completed the survey and James Swyer, press manager of the GWCT, is hoping more will share their views.

"We are keen to understand the intentions of those who have the real power to make a change – those buying the ammunition," he said.

"By taking less than a minute to answer a simple question, you will be helping to inform this hotly debated topic”.

Last year, the GWCT received over 2,500 responses to its lead survey, with 4% having made the switch away from lead.

One in five had started testing alternatives, it showed, and a further 28% were planning to do so in the coming season.

“Covid caused a big disruption to the 2020/21 season”, Mr Swyer said, “We’re hoping that this season has allowed more people to try the alternatives and share their findings.

"We want everyone involved to understand how the community feels about this important issue.

"This year will see the halfway point of the five-year move away from lead shot, so please take a minute to share your views."