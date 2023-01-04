Survey gauging impact of Scottish farming's soaring costs soon closes

A survey to gauge the impact of the Scottish farming industry's soaring costs on future production will close for responses next week.

NFU Scotland seeks to assess the scale of change that unprecedented input costs and flat-lining output prices are having on farmers' business plans.

The survey, which went live on 14 December 2022, is still available to participate in, with almost 150 responses received.

The union said concrete evidence on the business intentions of the industry would accurately illustrate the current challenges facing farmers, and how that would impact on their plans for 2023.

The results of the survey would also indicate the ramifications for the wider food supply chain and the nation’s food security, NFU Scotland explained.

When the union conducted its first short-life intentions survey in June 2022, it showed that production on farms was set to be scaled back as producers responded to unprecedented cost increases for key inputs.

A combination of several factors, including the tragic events in Ukraine, has seen fertiliser and energy prices treble and prices for fuel and animal feed double.

A total of 340 responses were recorded in June, with 92% of respondents indicating then that they had already altered production plans with the biggest reductions in output predicted to occur in livestock, pigs, poultry, and horticulture.

Commenting on the survey, NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the union would continue to put food security at the top of the political agenda.

"We must have a robust evidence base to inform our discussions with politicians, stakeholders, and the wider agri-food supply chain, including consumers," he added.

Since June, the cost pressure on farmers, regardless of whether they produce cereals, beef, lamb, pork, milk, eggs, poultry meat, soft fruit, potatoes or vegetables has remained intense, causing high levels of uncertainty

Mr Kennedy said it was vital to know if that picture had deteriorated: “The results in June pointed to significant ramifications for our food and drink sector and all those businesses upstream and downstream who rely on farmers and crofters.

"This survey will provide an immediate snapshot of confidence levels as the farming sector enters what is certain to be an incredibly challenging 2023.”

Supporting the survey, Sarah Millar, chief executive of Quality Meat Scotland, said Scottish livestock producers were facing unprecedented challenges.

“We know through talking to livestock producers that they are facing a perfect storm of challenges," she said.

"We want to hear how producers are shaping their businesses to respond to these challenges and, more importantly, how we can support the industry in these unprecedented times.”