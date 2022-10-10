Survey highlights challenges impacting NI farmers this winter

Northern Irish farmers face a series of prominent challenges this winter, according to the results of a recent survey carried out by the industry.

While the quantity of silage made is slightly above average, of those who have analysed 56% are reporting silage quality values below or well below average.

AgriSearch and the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), who undertook the survey, says farmers will need to feed more meal to achieve similar levels of performance to previous years.

This comes at a time when meal prices are high and when asked their intentions for the coming winter 46% of beef and sheep farmers said they intend to feed less concentrate.

Only 11% of dairy farmers intend to feed less concentrate but a further 31% are still to decide. To date, only 20% of farmers have completed a fodder plan for the coming winter.

The survey also indicates that there is unlikely to be a large flush of extra stores on the market, however 30% of beef and sheep farmers indicated they would be keeping less stock this winter, primarily through a combination of culling cows and reducing livestock purchases.

On balance, the survey indicated that there was unlikely to be a significant change in the number of dairy cows kept this winter.

With regards fertiliser 76% of farmers sowed less this year. While most farmers have reported reasonable grass growth there is considerable regional variation with 78% of farmers in County Down saying they were affected by the dry weather this summer.

Most farmers are on top of their feed and fertiliser bills, however 53% of farmers say they are intending to devote more of their BPS to clear their feed and fertiliser bills than normal.

Notably 27% of respondents say they are either under pressure financially or have been refused finance. Only 24% of farmers have completed a cash flow forecast.

There is significant interest in forward buying fertiliser with only 30% of farmers ruling it out. Farmers have also indicated that there are likely to be modest increases in the acreage of cereals planted in the coming season.

The increase in fertiliser prices has seen farmers place a higher value on organic manures with 80 percent saying they made better use of slurry this year.

This was achieved by targeting application on low index fields and through LESSE application. In addition, 15% of farmers said they had slurry analysed.

With manufactured fertiliser predicted to remain expensive many farmers expressed an interest in making changes to reduce their reliance on purchased fertiliser.

The majority (62%) expressed an interest in stitching in clover, 56% in establishing multi-species swards and 49% expressed an interest in drawing up a nutrient management plan for their farm.

AgriSearch general manager, Jason Rankin said: “While silage stocks are better than expected on most farms, due to difficult weather conditions around first cut, many farmers will be having to manage their livestock with silage of below average quality at a time when the cost of purchased feed is very high.

"I would encourage all farmers to take time to plan their winter feeding and cash-flow requirements for the coming winter to allow for any remedial action to be taken in good time.”

UFU president David Brown added: "Farmers are facing added financial pressure as interest rates are predicted to double coupled with the cost-of-living crisis and the already soaring energy, feed, fuel and fertiliser costs.

"It’s severely impacting farmers’ confidence around food production as we move towards the tough winter months that lie ahead."

Mr Brown encouraged farmers to plan ahead for winter feeding: "Many already do this but it will be particularly important this year."

He said: "It is vital that government take note of the struggles our farm families are facing alongside everyone else.

"They need support to continue producing high-quality produce to feed the nation, in a sustainable way.”