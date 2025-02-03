Survey looks at flood and drought impact on farmer mental health

A survey on the impacts of flooding and drought on the mental health of farmers and farm workers in England is now open for responses.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) survey runs until 28 February, and farmers and landowners are needed to share their experiences.

While there is evidence from other countries that floods and droughts have an impact on farmer mental health, there is a gap in knowledge for the UK.

Last year’s harvest, the second worst on record, was a stark reminder of farming’s vulnerability to water-related extremes.

Survey responses could help the UKHSA boost support to affected rural areas and insights may improve the management of future flood and drought incidents.

The NFU, which is supporting the survey, said the past two years had been 'very difficult' for many farmers across the country.

"Agriculture and its people are on the frontline of climate impacts," the union warned.

"The NFU believes that the results from this survey will fill an important evidence gap and support our work on flooding and water resources."

The online survey, which closes for responses on 28 February, takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and is anonymous.