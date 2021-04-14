Survey looks at severity of 'near-misses' with cattle

A survey wants to capture the number and severity of 'near-misses' with cattle as part of a new livestock safety project.

'TemperGene', conducted by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), wants to hear from cattle farmers in Northern Ireland specifically.

Recent statistics by the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) show that more than a quarter of fatalities occurring on farms in the last 20 years have involved cattle.

The industry has frequently highlighted the importance of addressing health and safety concerns on livestock farms.

Investigating the potential role that livestock genetics could play in improving farm safety is one avenue that is being explored.

The project, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), aims to investigate the effect of genetics and environment on cattle temperament.

It will also determine the potential for genetic selection of desirable behavioural characteristics to improve health and safety on farm, as well as other favourable production traits.

Together with contributions from key stakeholders in the livestock industry, AFBI have designed a survey targeted at all cattle farmers across NI.

The aim is to capture the number and severity of 'near-misses' which may not have been recorded in the HSENI statistics during the last year.

It will also examine farmers’ decisions regarding cattle breeding and management to improve health and safety on farm.

With questions specific to suckler, dairy and bull-beef farmers, the online survey takes 15 minutes to complete.