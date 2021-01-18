Survey probes Wales' agricultural minimum wage legislation

Welsh farmers and farm workers are being encouraged to take part in a survey seeking to understand how wages, grades and terms and conditions are set in the sector.

The survey, conducted by ADAS on behalf of the Welsh government, wants to help inform changes to the agricultural minimum wage.

It would like to understand how businesses set agricultural wages, and general terms and conditions within the farming industry.

The survey wants to hear from workers to which the agricultural minimum wage legislation applies, such as those involved in farm work.

The survey is not aimed at those who work in food processing or other diversified enterprises on the farm.

ADAS says the survey will be conducted in line with the Market Research Society Code of Conduct.

All answer provided will be treated in the strictest confidence and any views will remain anonymous.

The survey is voluntary and should take around 20 minutes to complete.