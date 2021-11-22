Survey puts spotlight on Wales' rural digital connectivity

A new survey aims to explore the current state of digital connectivity in Wales following concerns that farmers and rural businesses are being left behind.

The new survey has been launched jointly by the National Federation of Women's Institutes-Wales, CLA, Farmers’ Union of Wales, NFU Cymru and Wales YFC.

They are seeking to explore how rural and farming businesses will cope with upcoming changes to regulations that will require them to complete paperwork online.

This is despite a survey held earlier this year showing that over 50% of respondents from a rural area felt that the internet they had access to was not fast and reliable.

The new survey, launched on Monday (22 November), wants to explore how people feel about the level of communication between themselves and their provider, as well as the cost-value of service.

The groups are also looking at how proposed changes to online livestock recording systems are going to affect the farming community.

In a joint statement, they said: “Our last survey revealed that less than 50% of those who lived in rural areas had standard broadband.

"Only 36% had superfast broadband, with 66% stating that they or their household had been impacted by poor broadband.

"In comparison, 18% of their urban counterparts said they had access to standard broadband and 67% had superfast broadband."

The groups said they had highlighted those findings to stakeholders, providers and Welsh government ministers over the course of the summer.

"We are now keen to learn how well equipped the rural community is to deal with upcoming changes to farming regulations that will require them to complete vast amounts of paperwork online," they said.

“We encourage all our members and anyone who has an interest in digital connectivity to fill out the survey to help inform our next steps and communications with stakeholders going forward.”

The rural organisations' new survey can be accessed and completed online until 12 December.