Survey reveals 2025 contracting price rises amid soaring costs

Agricultural contractors across the UK can expect a general rise in service prices this year, according to the 2025 contracting prices survey.

The report highlights an average increase of 5.7%, with actual price adjustments ranging from 2% to 12%, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures and rising labour costs.

In a first for the annual survey, the National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) asked its members whether they apply annual price increases and, if so, by how much.

Results indicate a consistent upward trend across the sector as contractors work to remain financially sustainable in the face of increasing input costs, machinery investments, and wage expectations.

Jill Hewitt, CEO of the NAAC, emphasised the importance of strong working relationships between farmers and contractors during what is expected to be another challenging season.

"A trusted partnership between a professional contractor and farmer will be essential this season, to successfully and safely look after the soil, environment, livestock and cropping in increasingly turbulent weather conditions."

She added that the experience, investment, and expertise offered by contractors can be a major asset on farms, particularly when tailored to diverse soil types and farming systems.

"However, professionalism comes at a price and the 2025 prices have generally gone up to take account of inflation and employment costs, but carefully calculated costs on both sides of a partnership will ensure everyone can benefit."

The NAAC is encouraging its members to use its costing tool to assess their specific operating expenses.

Accurate, transparent pricing is essential, the organisation says, particularly as machinery depreciation and replacement costs continue to rise.