Survey reveals crisis of confidence in Scotland's countryside

Scottish politicians are losing the confidence of the countryside, as a major new survey of more than 3,000 rural Scots warns that decision-makers are increasingly out of touch with rural realities.

The survey lands as satisfaction with rural life remains high but frustration with policy deepens ahead of the Scottish government’s budget and next year’s Holyrood election, with rural groups saying the findings should sharpen ministers’ priorities.

The top concerns for people in the countryside are access to the health service, public transport and the availability of housing — long-standing pressure points that sit at the heart of rural decline and depopulation.

The findings underline a sharp divide between the quality of life many rural residents enjoy and their growing concerns about how public services and policy decisions are delivered.

The research, carried out by Diffley Partnership for Salmon Scotland, NFU Scotland and Homes for Scotland, shows that nearly three quarters of rural residents feel politicians do not grasp the needs of the countryside, rising to almost eight in ten in remote areas.

While rural residents report higher satisfaction with their homes, communities, lifestyles and general health than those in towns and cities, many feel excluded from shaping decisions that affect them. Almost two thirds say rural voices lack influence, rising to 70 per cent in remote rural areas. Residents in the Highlands and Islands and the north-east are among the most likely to say they are overlooked.

Support for greater local control is overwhelming. Nearly nine in ten rural residents back devolving more decision-making powers to the countryside. Yet four in five believe there has been too little investment in essential infrastructure such as housing, roads and transport. Only 15 per cent think public services currently meet rural needs.

Concerns about depopulation also run deep. A lack of local jobs is the most common reason people move to urban areas, followed by the shortage of housing and inadequate public transport. One in five rural residents say they may relocate to a town or city, a figure that rises sharply among younger adults and parents.

Mark Diffley, founder and director of Diffley Partnership, said the research “throws the spotlight on the range of significant challenges” facing rural Scotland. He said the messages from rural communities are clear and will be closely noted by decision-makers as the election approaches.

Robert Neill, vice-president of NFU Scotland, said the report echoes what members say daily: that rural communities are “proud, resilient and full of potential” but face persistent barriers to thriving. He urged policymakers to treat the findings as a “clear call to action”.

Housing emerged as a critical issue. Nearly half of rural Scots say the lack of available homes is pushing people out of their communities. Fionna Kell, director of policy at Homes for Scotland, said more high-quality, energy-efficient housing in rural areas is essential to halt depopulation and strengthen local economies. She warned that urgent action is needed to support small and medium-sized home builders, whose numbers have fallen by 70 per cent since 2007.

The report also shows strong public backing for investment in broadband, transport and housing — priorities that rural residents say are fundamental to building sustainable, thriving communities.