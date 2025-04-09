Survey reveals Scottish farmers' wellbeing below general population

A new survey from an agricultural wellbeing charity reveals that the wellbeing of Scottish farmers and crofters is lower than that of the general population.

More than one-third of the 569 respondents were classified in the low wellbeing category, based on comparisons to the 2023 Scottish Health Survey.

The survey, by Farmstrong Scotland, found that wellbeing generally improved with age, with younger respondents reporting the lowest scores.

The study included participants from all regions of Scotland and was representative of the 2024 Agricultural Census.

While 26% of respondents felt their ability to cope with the challenges of farming had worsened in the last year, 21% reported improvements.

Positive impacts were linked to noticing small things, learning something new, and helping other farmers and crofters.

Sleep quality and work-life balance were identified as key areas of decline, with respondents seeking advice on managing fatigue, sleep issues, and stress.

Farmstrong programme director, Alix Ritchie emphasised the importance of the survey, stating that it will guide the development of future services tailored to the needs of the farming community.

Recent initiatives, such as a new resource offering sleep guidance and stress management, are already underway, he noted.

“We have already started this work, and just last month published a new resource that offers guidance for better sleep, a dedicated webinar and podcast."

The survey also highlighted the positive impact of Farmstrong’s resources: of those who engaged with the programme, 62% reported improvements in their health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the vast majority (93%) of those who used stress management resources noted a positive effect.

Mr Ritchie expressed gratitude to all those who participated in the survey, acknowledging that the results are vital for securing continued support for farmers.