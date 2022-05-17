Survey seeks beef and dairy farmers' views on emission reduction

Beef and dairy farmers are being asked for their views on the role of precision livestock farming technologies in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Researchers at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) have shared a survey looking at both sector's enteric methane emissions, as part of the EU-funded GrASTech project.

The agricultural college says these emissions the single largest source of direct GHG in beef and dairy systems.

The project, led by Belgian researchers at ILVO (Flanders Research Institute for Agriculture), focuses on the management of grassland and grazing cattle to reduce emissions.

It aims to identify best management practices and precision livestock farming (PLF) technologies.

They will be used to support management decisions that directly target GHG mitigation and reduce technical inefficiencies such as ill health, infertility and deaths, that increase emissions intensity indirectly.

The anonymous survey will take around ten minutes to complete.