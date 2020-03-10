Survey to look at skills gap in edible horticulture sector

The survey aims to help the edible horticulture sector focus on what’s required to help underpin any future skills strategy

Seeking better solutions to skills shortages in edible horticulture is the focus of a new survey launched by the NFU and AHDB.

The survey will aid efforts to improve funding provision, provide support for labour challenges and better inform training providers of the products the industry needs.

It will survey more than 600 edible horticulture businesses representing the field vegetable, protected edible, soft fruit, tree fruit and mushroom sectors, as well as packhouse operations.

The edible horticultural sector relies on an array of skills to support the production of safe and traceable fresh produce.







But skilled labour shortages continue to be the most critical issue for many horticulture producers.

The NFU itself estimates that a third of growers 'are experiencing problems in securing adequate supply of labour from the EU'.

Nathalie Key, Knowledge Exchange Manager at AHDB, said it is imperative that the industry has access to a skilled workforce for its future viability and growth.

She said: “With the uncertainties that remain post-Brexit, questions around building and maintaining a sufficient labour force are still at the forefront of the horticultural industry’s minds.

"After the success of our previous skills survey, which identified potential opportunities to resolve key labour resource issues within the ornamentals sector, we have decided to look at the edibles sector too.

“This sector operates in a highly competitive retailer environment, where efficiency in all aspects of business, including labour, is key."

The skills survey has been conducted via phone by Pye Tait Consulting throughout the month of February and concludes on 20 March. It can also be completed online.

A report looking at the survey's findings will be made available by the end of May 2020.