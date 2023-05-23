Suspected arsonists cause over £50,000 worth of damage to farm

Suspected arsonists have caused more than £50,000 worth of damage to a Northamptonshire farm after setting a barn on fire.

Between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday 16 May, a barn in Warkworth Road, Middleton Cheney, in west Northamptonshire, was set alight.

The fire destroyed the structure and around 300 large straw bales which were stored inside it.

Northamptonshire Police said it was treating the incident as a deliberate act.

"Police investigating a suspected barn arson which caused more than £50,000 of damage are appealing for information," the force said.

"Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"You can also contact FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 or visit www.firestoppersreport.co.uk."

The cost of farm fires surged past £95 million in 2021, with arson attacks a growing cause for concern, NFU Mutual figures show.

Large-scale farm arson attacks surged from £4.7 million in 2020 to £8.4 million.

On-farm electrical faults were also one of the biggest known cause of blazes last year, and biomass boiler fires also continued to increase.

In September 2022, a 23-year-old man who set three farms ablaze, causing around £750,000 worth of damage, was sentenced to four years in prison.