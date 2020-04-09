Suspected farm arson causes £30k damage and kills dogs

A number of outbuildings were destroyed and two dogs died as a result of the fire

Police are investigating following a suspected farm arson attack which killed two dogs and resulted in around £30,000 damage.

The suspected arson incident happened on a farm in the Caerphilly area of Gwent on Tuesday 7 April, police said.

During the fire, a number of outbuildings were destroyed resulting in around £30,000 of damage.

Two dogs sadly perished in the farm blaze, Gwent Police added.







A force spokesperson said: “We received a report of an incident of arson at an address in Abertysswg, near the Tan y Graig Farm, at around 7.40am on Tuesday 7 April.

“A 25-year-old man from the Abertysswg area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and sending malicious communications.

“He has been charged with assault, sending malicious communications and threats to cause damage."

Gwent Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101, quoting log reference 2000116545.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What can I do to cut the risk of arson?

Whilst arson attacks on farms and small holdings may be difficult to eliminate, the NFU has provided number of simple precautions can substantially reduce the risk.

• Remove hay and straw from fields as soon as possible after harvesting

• Store bales separately from buildings, machinery and chemicals

• Make stacks a reasonable size and space them at least 10 metres apart

• Site stacks away from paths and rights of way

• Keep petrol, diesel and other fuels (including gas cylinders) stored in secure areas

• Keep fertilisers and pesticides under lock and key

• Dispose of refuse safely on a regular basis

• Ensure fences and gates are in good condition and check them regularly

• Install intruder sensors and security lighting

• Prepare a fire routine and action plan and make sure all farm staff know what to do

• If a fire breaks out, call the fire and rescue service without delay.