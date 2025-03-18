Sussex farmers given 1,000 free DNA kits to help curb thefts

Sussex Police and the NFU have funded 1,000 specialist DNA marking kits in a bid to help farmers deter thieves from stealing vital farming equipment.

The forensic marking kits, provided by SelectaDNA, includes a liquid made up of a unique synthetic DNA code and thousands of microscopic identification dots.

Once applied to tools and equipment, the indelible liquid dries clear, cannot be scratched off and can only be identified through UV lights and specialist microscopes.

Each tool or piece of equipment is then marked in a secure register so that, if theft occurs, police are able to identify the goods as stolen and reunite them with the owner.

The kits can mark up to 50 pieces of equipment and usually cost around £60 each, but funding from Sussex Police and the NFU means they will be free to farmers throughout the county.

They will also supply signage, deterring thieves from entering the land and letting them know that the farm’s equipment and vehicles have been protectively marked.

Where these specialist kits have been deployed in other parts of the country, police forces and SelectaDNA report successes.

In North Yorkshire, there was a 91% fall in theft offences from 1,500 farms which had been given SelectaDNA kits, while in Sussex, an earlier trial of the kits in Rother saw a 53% reduction in burglaries.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said it was "clear" that more had to be done to help farmers protect their equipment from thieves.

“Stolen machinery and vehicles are not easy or cheap to replace and thefts can mean that farmers are unable to plant, harvest and maintain crops and manage livestock.

“Having previously commissioned a limited rollout of the kits in East Sussex with positive results, I am glad to be able to do this on a much larger scale, working closely with the NFU and Sussex Police’s dedicated Rural Crime Team.

"It is proven that marking and signage has a deterrent effect as it not only improves the chances of farmers being re-united with their stolen property but also increases the odds of criminals actually being convicted."

She added: “Hopefully, with this modern, forensic equipment marking technology, we will see greater reductions in rural crime.”

NFU West Sussex chair Andrew Strong, who farms near Haywards Heath, said that equipment theft continued to be a big problem for farmers and growers.

“The reduction in theft and burglary in north Yorkshire, as a result of using these specialist kits, is hugely impressive," he said.

"We were very impressed by what we saw at the demonstration of the specialist kits with Sussex Police last week and feel confident this will make a real impact.