Sussex Police launches new team to fight farm crime

Sussex Police has launched a new rural crime unit after farmers and rural businesses complained that they felt 'abandoned' and 'forgotten about'.

The specialised team will aim to crack down on unlawful behaviour in isolated and rural communities across Sussex.

With 62% of its area dedicated to farming and a significant proportion being in the South Downs National Park, Sussex is defined as ‘significantly rural’ by Defra.

Sussex's Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne said she held consultations with local farmers and the NFU.







She highlighted that since the Covid-19 lockdown, there had been 'many disturbing reports' of fly-tipping and expensive equipment theft.

"I want to reassure our rural residents that these crimes will not be ignored and are being taken extremely seriously," Ms Bourne said.

“This expanded team will have the specialist knowledge, skills and training that is vital to police our rural communities, successfully investigate and prosecute crimes made against them."

The special rural team will have a specialist focus on agricultural, equine, wildlife and heritage issues - with an overall aim to increase rural confidence.

Made up of two sergeants, eight constables and six police community support officers (PCSOs), the team will be operating out of bases at Midhurst and Heathfield.

The impact of rural crime has become more apparent in recent years and this is reflected with the implementation of the national Rural Affairs Strategy in 2018, from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Chief Inspector Steve Biglands, Sussex Police’s rural crime lead, said the county had a 'substantial' number of rural residents and businesses, and they 'deserved protection'.

“We are keenly aware of the significant impact that these types of crimes have on our remote communities, and the implementation of this new team is designed to provide a direct link between those more isolated and the police.

"We want to encourage reporting of rural crimes, because with this insight, we are able to deploy the team to where they are most needed in order to protect the most vulnerable," he said.