Sustainability commitments require more transparency, NI farm leader says

NI dairy farmers are being told to ask questions about sustainability commitments before signing an official agreement due to fears over a lack of transparency.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says it is critical that the dairy supply chain continues to improve its environmental sustainability.

However, it has told farmers to be fully aware of what will be expected of them and how it will impact their relationship with their milk processor.

Sustainability payments will be introduced in 2024 and dairy companies have started to send communication to their farmers.

However, the UFU warns dairy producers that essential details are lacking.

Deputy president William Irvine said: “It is positive that financial incentives are being created to support local dairy farmers to carry out more environmental works on farm.

"But farmers need to be clear and confident about what is being asked of them otherwise it could cause issues down the line.

"In some cases, there is a disjoint between sustainability payments and new milk supply agreements."

He added: “We urge all dairy farmers to approach sustainability commitments with caution and to take time to read through everything.

"If the terms and conditions are not clear in any way, they should contact their milk processor directly or seek legal advice.”