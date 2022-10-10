Sustainable farming programme seeks next round of applicants

Farmers are being urged to apply for a landmark three-year programme designed to help them identify how to make their businesses more sustainable.

The Resilient & Ready programme, launched in 2019 by Corteva Agriscience and facilitated by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), is looking the next round of applicants.

As part of it, two farms will access free training, technical support, and access to mentoring and expertise.

They will also have first use of innovative new crop protection and seed products as they learn what they can change and how to improve.

Announcing the next round of applications, Will Sibly, of LEAF, explained that farm profitability was under pressure, so building resilience "has never been so important".

“Resilient & Ready acts as the blueprint for farmers everywhere transitioning to more sustainable farming methods through an integrated farm management approach," he added.

"The first programme was an overwhelming success and we are now ready to welcome the next set of talented farmers.”

The selected farms will be given access to the expertise to help them explore the areas of their business they feel can be built upon, such as environmental schemes, soil health, and biodiversity conservation.

LEAF will offer access to sustainability experts, technical support, training, resources and one-to-one mentoring.

Depending on suitability and priorities, participating farmers will also be supported to become LEAF Demonstration Farmers and LEAF Marque certified.

And the successful farms will be given communications training to provide them with the skill to go on to become industry leaders in sustainable farming.

Caroline McCartney, Resilient & Ready Programme Lead for Corteva, said: “As farming changes, we want to work with the people implementing those improvements that make them more resilient for the future.

“The opportunity for the next Resilient & Ready cohort is to be at the forefront of sustainable farming, looking at how they can change their business for the better.”

Events for farmers interested in applying will be held at Cambs Farms Growers, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, on 25 October, and at Great Wollaston Farm, near Shrewsbury on 27 October.