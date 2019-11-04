Sustainable leaders needed for new industry programme

The programme wants to develop raw talent and invest in the sustainable farming leaders of the future

A new training programme is on the lookout for two emerging figures looking to advance the farming industry's sustainability credentials.

'Resilient and Ready' will help develop the applicants' leadership and management skills with a specific focus on business growth and innovation.

The three-year training programme is delivered by Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) and Corteva Agriscience.

It will offer a blend of in-field training, one-to-one mentoring, access to management tools designed to challenge current thinking, and develop skills and know-how to build business resilience.







The two successful applicants will also receive training from LEAF and Corteva, on-farm specialist advice, communications training, and benchmarking and monitoring in key aspects of sustainability.

And, depending on suitability and priorities, participating farmers will have the opportunity to become LEAF Demonstration Farmers and/or LEAF Marque certified.

Alice Midmer, Demonstration Manager at LEAF, said: “Resilient and Ready has been shaped from the very start from our desire to build future farming leaders.

“This has to start at a grass roots level. We want to hear from farmers who are keen to make a difference – not only on their own businesses but also at an industry level.

“They may just be starting to think about ways to farm more sustainably or well on their way. What matters most is that they are motivated to change, keen to learn and up for challenge.

“This is an amazing opportunity for two farmers to transform their own businesses and make a real difference to today’s fast-moving industry,” she said.

Applications for Resilient and Ready are now open and close on 30 November.