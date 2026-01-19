Sweden chosen as next market for Scotch Beef Club expansion

Quality Meat Scotland is stepping up efforts to grow export demand for Scotch Beef, with a new initiative in Sweden aimed at expanding its presence in international foodservice.

The launch of the Scotch Beef Club later this month will mark the initiative’s first move into the Scandinavian market, which QMS sees as a key opportunity for premium, sustainably produced beef.

The high-profile event will take place on 27 January at ERTH, a modern meat-focused restaurant in Stockholm. More than 100 foodservice professionals and industry figures from across Sweden are expected to attend.

The evening will combine networking and product showcasing, with guests welcomed in traditional Scottish style before a presentation from processor ABP Food Group.

Scotch Beef will then be showcased through a four-course menu featuring five different cuts, designed to highlight the quality associated with the Scotch Beef UK PGI mark.

QMS said the Scotch Beef Club is designed to drive growth within the foodservice sector by giving chefs and restaurant owners a platform to promote assured quality, provenance and full traceability.

The free-to-join initiative also aims to support restaurants already using Scotch Beef, helping them communicate its premium credentials to customers.

For Scottish producers, QMS said initiatives like the Scotch Beef Club are intended to strengthen demand in high-value markets and help deliver long-term value back through the supply chain.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS, said the Swedish launch was part of a wider effort to grow international foodservice trade.

“We are delighted to be launching the Scotch Beef Club in Sweden with this exciting event in partnership with Globe Foods,” he said.

“Scotch Beef is recognised around the world as a signifier of premium meat, and this launch gives us a powerful opportunity to strengthen relationships and increase trade with the Swedish foodservice industry, by putting Scotch Beef front and centre for all attendees.”

QMS said the Scotch Beef Club focuses on messages around quality, sustainability, provenance, taste and tenderness, attributes it believes resonate strongly with chefs and consumers in premium overseas markets.

The organisation added that the Swedish launch marks the start of a broader push to expand the Scotch Beef Club into additional international markets.