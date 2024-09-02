Switchover date for new NI livestock ID tag codes extended

The NI government has extended the switchover date for ‘UK' to ‘XI' prefix livestock tags to 30 June 2025 following concern from the farming industry.

From that date, only ‘XI’ prefix tags can be used on newborn cattle, sheep and goats, with the new tags available to purchase from suppliers since June.

Existing stocks of ‘UK’ tags held by livestock keepers can, however, continue to be used alongside the new ‘XI’ prefix tags until the switchover date.

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) initially set the switchover date for January 2025, but has extended it following concerns it was too early.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “We have listened to concerns raised by industry that the provisional switchover date of January 2025 was too early and didn’t allow livestock keepers sufficient time to use up stocks of ‘UK’ tags.

"We appreciate the financial impact on keepers who currently hold large quantities of ‘UK’ tags, which would become obsolete on the switchover date, and we are therefore pleased to announce an extension of this date until 30 June 2025.”

DAERA continues to recommend, however, that ‘XI’ prefixed tags are applied to all newborn animals, particularly if it is likely that the animal will be exported in the future, otherwise they may have to be re-identified prior to export.

Exporters to continental Europe are advised by the department that all livestock must be identified with the new 'XI' tags prior to their export.

Any such animals previously tagged with 'UK' tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags, DAERA says, adding that for cattle this must be done under veterinary supervision.

Exporters to Ireland are advised that from 30 June 2025, all sheep must be identified with the new 'XI' tags prior to their export.

Any such sheep previously tagged with 'UK' tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags, the department explains.

However, cattle identified with ‘UK’ tags prior to 30 June 2025 can still be exported to Ireland after this date without being re-identified with XI tags.

However, for all animals identified in Northern Ireland with ‘UK’ tags prior to 30 June 2025, which are remaining within the UK, it says there is no requirement to re-identify any such animals as a result of the implementation of ‘XI’ tags.