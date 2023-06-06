Symbols such as Union Jack could sway diners to meat, AHDB says

Using symbols such as the Union Jack flag, Red Tractor and RSPCA Assured logos could encourage diners to select meat-based dishes, restaurants have been told.

Descriptive and informative menus could sway diners to select meat-based dishes, according to new research untaken by the AHDB.

Out-of-home (OOH) dining remains an important area for red meat, accounting for between 6 and 13% of total beef, lamb and pork volumes in the UK during 2022, according to the levy board's estimates.

However, the research shows there are opportunities to elevate the red meat offering OOH to maximise sales and improve the reputation of the industry.

The new findings from the AHDB show that getting the menu and dish offering right is key to ensure a consumer chooses a particularly eating establishment, and red meat dish.

The eating-out market is driven by indulgence and enjoyment, which are associated with perceived quality.

When presented with mock menus and asked to select which areas signalled meat quality to them, consumers stated that standards and ‘Britishness’ combined was most meaningful to them.

The Union Jack flag, Red Tractor and RSPCA Assured logos, for example, were identified as trusted, intuitive symbols.

A reference to a local butcher can also be a valuable addition, as they are perceived to handle and process higher quality meats.

Coupling this with appetising images and descriptions focused on preparation and cooking methods, flavour and eating experience, will bolster meat quality and taste perceptions further.

Descriptive words such as “tender, slow cooked belly of pork” suggests a sensory experience, and “specially selected for flavour” implies quality and care.

Descriptors around freshness and outdoor bred and reared were also valued pieces of information to inform meal choice.

Kim Heath, AHDB senior retail insight manager said: “The research provides restaurants with insights to help them maximise sales of these dishes.

"This would benefit the supply end of the market by improving the reputation of red meat among consumers and increasing demand.”