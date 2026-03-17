Syngenta backs UK agriculture with £100m research hub in Berkshire

Syngenta is investing £100 million in a new UK bioscience hub, in what ministers have called “a clear vote of confidence in the UK and our world-leading agricultural science”.

The move is expected to strengthen the UK’s position in agricultural innovation, with research aimed at helping farmers adopt more sustainable and productive practices.

The Chinese-owned agrichemical giant will build the facility at its Jealott’s Hill site in Berkshire, bringing hundreds of scientists together under one roof.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time for the UK’s research sector, after several pharmaceutical firms scaled back or paused nearly £2 billion of investment amid disputes over drug pricing. AstraZeneca’s planned £200 million expansion in Cambridge remains on hold.

Against that backdrop, ministers have welcomed Syngenta’s decision as a boost to confidence and a sign of continued strength in the UK’s science base.

The new centre, known as BioSTaR (Biological Sciences Technology and Research), will focus on next-generation agricultural innovation, including biological pesticides designed to support more sustainable crop protection.

Artificial intelligence will underpin much of the work, helping to accelerate the development of tools and products that farmers can use to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Around 300 scientists will be based at the hub, although no new roles are expected in the initial phase.

Syngenta already employs about 800 people at Jealott’s Hill, its largest global R&D site, working across areas such as product safety, digital imaging and discovery chemistry.

Across the UK, the company employs more than 2,000 people at six locations, developing crop protection products, seeds and ornamental plants.

The new facility is expected to be completed by 2028.

Research will range from designing more sustainable crop protection with novel chemical and biological approaches, to anticipating resistance before it develops and creating products that respond to environmental signals such as soil quality and temperature.

Camilla Corsi, Syngenta’s global head of crop protection R&D, said: “We are focused on creating a more productive and sustainable future for agriculture. With this investment, we are pushing the boundaries of science.”

Founded in 2000 through the merger of the agrichemical arms of Novartis and AstraZeneca, Syngenta was acquired by China National Chemical Corporation in 2017.

The group reported sales of around $30 billion (£23 billion) in 2024 and is continuing to explore future growth opportunities.