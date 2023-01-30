Tackling cost-of-living crisis focus for UK Food & Drink Shows

The UK Food & Drink Shows return to the NEC in Birmingham this April, bringing together the best of the hospitality, manufacturing and grocery, speciality and convenience retail sectors.

The event, taking place between April 24 – 26, will showcase the latest products, big thinking, key insights and address key trends through the lens of the developing cost-of-living crisis.

The three-day show unites the National Convenience Show, Farm Shop & Deli Show, Food & Drink Expo and Foodex Manufacturing Solutions under one roof.

Food and drink professionals will see 2023’s most comprehensive snapshot of the latest developments across multiple industries.

The show is well known for its ability to bring together the industry’s diverse sectors with innovative exhibitors, hot-topic seminars and business-changing awards central to the shows’ unparalleled line-up.

The UK has thus far narrowly avoided recession, yet the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect every part of the industry.

Manufacturers, supply chain operators, retailers, food producers, start-ups and key associations will come together to discuss measures already in place and what comes next.

Andrew Reed, managing director – wine & exhibitions, William Reed, said: “The UK Food & Drink Shows are historically an event in which industry professionals can come together, dissect problems, and share ideas.

“Across the three days, we’ll be addressing exactly what impact the heightened cost of living is having on the industry, grilling our expert panels on what can be done to help and highlighting the latest products and solutions the sector has to offer.

"Our industry’s spirit was laid bare throughout the pandemic, now – as we face yet another challenge – I have no doubt that we will unite once again in April to prove our resilience."

Those interested in attending the event can register for a free pass online.