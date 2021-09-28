Take part in research for Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme

Farmers are being encouraged to take part in a project that aims to utilise crop residues and reduce the disuse of marginal lands in favour of biomass energy.

In a bid to boost biomass production in the UK and increase its importance nationwide, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has injected £4m of funds into 24 different projects as part of the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme.

These projects will contribute towards the UK government’s goal to reach net zero in emissions by 2050.

One of the projects selected was a proposal for a technical innovation that will allow UK farms to become a domestic energy source from “field to furnace”.

White Horse Energy is researching the possibilities of using mobile pelletisation technology in UK farming, to push for sustainability and decarbonisation in domestic energy supply and reshape the biomass industry.

This new type of technology will allow farmers to increase the profitability of miscanthus, other woody energy crops, and crop residues on marginal land using Metritron Gmbh’s existing mobile pelletiser, which was successfully developed and used in Germany.

Bringing this to UK farms will introduce an alternative biomass energy supply, as well as creating a steady revenue stream for farmers.

We want to understand how viable our proposal for introducing mobile pelletisation technology on farmlands would be.

Your opinion will help us gauge the interest of farmers and the impact this project will have commercially.

Get involved by visiting the link below to complete the short survey: https://whitehorseenergy.typeform.com/farmers-survey