Tariff-free Ukraine egg imports spark backlash from UK farmers

UK egg producers have accused the government of applying a double standard on animal welfare after extending tariff-free access for Ukrainian eggs and egg products for a further two years.

The decision has prompted strong criticism from across the egg sector, with producers warning it exposes a fundamental contradiction between domestic welfare policy and international trade.

Ministers have framed the move as part of the UK’s continued support for Ukraine, nearly four years on from Russia’s illegal invasion.

However, industry leaders argue that the cost of that support is being passed directly to British farmers, who are already facing rising production costs driven by higher animal welfare, environmental and food safety requirements.

Animal welfare organisations have also raised concerns. Groups had urged government to ensure that any eggs imported into the UK are produced to welfare standards equivalent to those required of British producers, warning against allowing eggs produced to lower standards overseas to enter the UK tariff free and compete directly with domestic production.

They warn this risks undermining UK farming without delivering meaningful welfare improvements internationally.

Gary Ford, head of policy and producer engagement at the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), said the extension was extremely disappointing.

Concerns are growing that imported eggs could enter the food chain without clear labelling

He said the organisation had hoped the government would at least introduce a quota system to control the volume of imports entering the UK.

Mr Ford stressed that support for Ukraine should not come at the expense of British farmers.

He said assistance should be funded through general taxation, not trade policy that disadvantages producers who have invested heavily in meeting high standards of animal health and welfare, environmental protection and food safety. He also warned that the decision is unfair to consumers.

British farmers have invested significantly to meet strict standards, while a large proportion of imported eggs are expected to be used in processed foods, leaving consumers with no clear indication of origin and no ability to make an informed choice.

Concerns have also been raised about equivalence of standards. Mr Ford said Ukrainian eggs are not produced to the same standards required of UK producers, noting that Ukrainian egg packaging itself carries the label “non-UK standard”.

While BFREPA has been reassured that eggs exported to the UK will meet UK requirements under the trade deal, he said the continued use of such labelling raises serious doubts.

Although safeguard mechanisms exist within the agreement, BFREPA does not believe they can be triggered quickly enough to prevent harm.

Mr Ford warned that many producers are small family businesses which, facing high costs and limited scale, cannot compete with large Ukrainian operators producing eggs to lower standards.

He added that intervention thresholds are set too high, meaning financial damage could occur long before official data reflects the impact.

BFREPA said it will continue to work with government and has called for urgent talks to address members’ concerns.

Criticism has been echoed by the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC), which has accused the government of operating double standards that undermine both producers and consumers.

The organisation says the tariff-free extension will allow millions more eggs from battery cage systems — banned in the UK for more than a decade — to enter the market, largely through ingredient use.

Industry frustration has intensified following government indications that it wants to ban enriched cages in the UK, while continuing to allow eggs from those systems to be imported.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council, said the approach raised serious questions about what the government expects to achieve.

He warned that food safety concerns linked to Ukrainian eggs have already emerged elsewhere in Europe.

Mr Allen said the European Union has responded by reintroducing tariffs and controls, while the UK has instead opened its market to eggs produced to standards illegal in this country. He said this undermines domestic producers and exposes consumers to unnecessary risk.

James Baxter, chairman of BFREPA and a Scottish free range egg farmer, said the organisation had worked hard to convey members’ concerns to Defra and the Department for Business and Trade.

He said producers see deep unfairness in the continued import of Ukrainian eggs and while they support the Ukrainian people, that support should come from general taxation.

Mr Baxter said extending the trade deal contradicts the government’s own welfare strategy and previous assurances that high animal welfare standards would be protected in future trade agreements.

He also criticised safeguard thresholds and reliance on HMRC data, which he said is out of date and, at times, inaccurate.

Mr Baxter said BFREPA and the BEIC have written to the Prime Minister, met MPs and shared evidence showing Ukrainian eggs falling short of UK standards. He said it was deeply disappointing that the decision had gone ahead.

He concluded that the move not only lets down British egg farmers but also undermines the UK’s world-leading welfare and food safety standards, national food security and consumer confidence in British produce.