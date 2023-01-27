Task force formed to probe 2 Sisters' poultry factory closure

The Welsh government has confirmed an inquiry into the planned closure of 2 Sisters' Llangefni-based poultry factory.

It was announced on Wednesday that the poultry processing plant in Anglesey would shut, threatening 730 jobs.

Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has now confirmed that a task force would be formed to analyse the firm's decision.

The minister added that the task force would gather on 3 February to find "a way forward."

Bodies such as the local authority, the Welsh government, Business Wales and trade union representatives will form the group.

"This is a clearly a worrying situation facing not just the workers, but the wider community," Mr Gething said.

"We are determined to do all we can and to pull all possible levers to offer support to people affected by these recent developments."

2 Sisters Food Group said the Llangefni site was 'not sustainable' as the firm continues to battle the bird flu crisis and surging production costs.

A spokesperson for the poultry processor - one of the UK's largest - said the factory was "old, one of our smallest sites and lacking space to be efficient."

"The cost to produce here is higher, and it would require significant investment to bring it up to the standards of our other factories.

"Our products can be made more efficiently elsewhere across our estate," the spokesperson said.