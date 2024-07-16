Tax implications for farming under the new government

Now that the dust has settled, accountant Saffery has taken a look at the tax implications for farming and rural sector under the new Labour government.

The general election was less than two weeks ago and the discussion over what changes might and might not happen on the fiscal front continue.

Here Lucy de Greeff, director at Saffery, takes a look at what we know from the Labour manifesto and other sources.

“Labour’s plans if they hold good to their word appear fairly cut and dried although there is bound to be continued speculation as to what might happen once the new government is fully up and running.

"Of course, there are other policies too that will affect the rural sector, not least a dramatic delivery programme for new housing, new towns, urban extension and changes to planning to access more ‘low value green belt.

"What this means in terms of releasing land for development, compulsory purchase in some instances, loss of farmland and biodiversity.”

Here are some key points on Labour’s approach to taxes impacting the land and rural sector:

Income Tax

Labour has pledged not to raise income tax. However, income tax thresholds are expected to remain frozen until April 2028, which will continue the impact of fiscal drag.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT)

Labour made no promises on CGT in their manifesto although during the election campaign Sir Keir Starmer did guarantee that under a Labour government people selling their main home would not pay CGT.

His refusal to rule out raising CGT has led to speculation that CGT could be increased, although he has said that: “all of our plans are fully funded and fully costed and none of them require tax rises over and above the ones that we’ve already announced.”

Inheritance Tax (IHT)

It has been widely speculated that there could be significant reform to IHT. Possible changes include making agricultural property relief and business property relief less generous.

The starting point for any changes could be a consultation after the summer recess.

Business tax

Within six months, we are expecting the government to publish a roadmap for business tax, setting out key policy details for the expected five years until the next election with the proposed aim of helping businesses to plan investments with confidence.

We also expect clearer guidance to help businesses understand what expenditure qualifies for full expensing and the annual investment allowance.

Tax avoidance

Most of the proposed increase in tax revenue is set to come from reducing tax avoidance.

One major fiscal event per year

Labour has committed to “one major fiscal event a year, giving families and businesses due warning of tax and spending policies.”

Based on this, and an earlier statement that said there would be “One Budget every autumn, at least four months before the new tax year,” we should expect major tax announcements to only be made annually each autumn.