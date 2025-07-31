Teenage boy airlifted after suspected electric shock on Yorkshire farm

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a suspected electric shock incident at a farm in the Hambleton district of North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Stokesley just before 5pm on Tuesday, 29 July.

Police and paramedics responded, and the boy was flown to hospital with injuries believed to be caused by electrocution.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We're still at the scene as our investigation progresses and we're liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”

Two men, aged 47 and 71, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“If you witnessed the incident, or were in the area at the time, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website,” the force said.

Those with information are asked to quote reference number 12250140745 when making contact.

Farming was once again been named the UK’s deadliest job, as recent figures revealed it accounts for one in five workplace deaths despite employing just 1% of the workforce.

In the past year alone, 28 farm workers across the UK lost their lives – 23 in Great Britain and five in Northern Ireland – while a further four members of the public, including two children, were also killed in farm-related incidents.