Teenage girl dies following 'tragic accident' on farm

Emergency services were called to a farm near Buckfastleigh, Devon, on 13 April

A 13-year-old girl has died following a 'tragic accident' which may have involved a quad bike on a Devon farm.

Police have confirmed that officers were called to the farm, near Buckfastleigh, on Monday 13 April.

Sadly, the teenage girl was found dead at the scene. A quad bike was located nearby.

The death is not being treated at suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police said.







A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to a farm near Buckfastleigh at around 7pm on Monday 13 April following a report of concern for welfare of a teenager.

"Sadly, upon arrival, a 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead. A quad bike was located nearby.

"Police are not treating her death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

The full circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by a coroner.

It comes as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recently called on farmers to ensure children are safe on the farm while they stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

Just last month, a six-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on a farm in Camelford, Cornwall.