Teenage girls arrested after suspected arson causes £30,000 crop loss

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze caused an estimated £30,000 of damage to crops in a farmer’s field near York.

Emergency services were called to Askham Lane in Acomb shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 12 July following reports of a field fire. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service brought the blaze safely under control, while nearby roads were temporarily closed because of heavy smoke.

A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both from the local area, were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of arson.

North Yorkshire Police said the investigation was progressing but did not provide details about the crop involved, the size of the damaged area or the teenagers’ custody status.

Emergency services also received reports of eight further fires over the weekend. Six are being treated as deliberate and remain under investigation.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Ben Ambler said the suspected attack had caused a substantial loss for the affected farmer.

“Arson is a serious offence that puts lives at risk and, in this case, has caused significant damage to a local farmer’s crops,” he said.

Sgt Ambler said the teenagers had been arrested quickly and officers were continuing their enquiries.

Police have introduced a problem-solving plan and are working with partner organisations to warn young people about the dangers and consequences of starting fires ahead of the summer holidays.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned that field fires could spread rapidly and unpredictably, threatening lives, property and surrounding land.

Station manager Nick Allenby said: “Even a small fire can spread quickly and divert crews away from life-threatening emergencies.”

The fire service is working alongside police to educate children and young adults about the wider consequences of deliberate fire-setting.

Mr Allenby also urged parents and guardians to discuss the risks with young people before the school holidays.

“We are appealing to anyone with parental responsibilities to explain the hazards, risks and potentially devastating consequences of setting fires especially ahead of the summer holidays,” he said.

Anyone with information about deliberate fire-setting should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Where there is an immediate threat to life or property, people should call 999.

Information can also be reported anonymously through FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, while those concerned about a young person playing with fire can make a FireSafe referral through the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service website.