Teenage motorcyclist dies after tractor crash in Kent

A teenage motorcyclist has died following a collision with a tractor on a rural road in Kent.

Police said the incident happened just before 12:15pm on Wednesday 24 July and is appealing for witnesses and footage.

The collision involved a white Honda XL 125 motorcycle and a green John Deere tractor in Common Road.

Emergency services attended the scene where the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was confirmed dead.

His next of kin have been informed, Kent Police said.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference EX/YP/081/24.

Motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage.

In Scotland, a motorcyclist recently died following a crash with a tractor in Moray.

The collision happened on the B9136 Glenlivet to Tomintoul Road on 9 July.

Last month, a man aged in his 80s died following a traffic collision involving a tractor on a rural road in Dorset.