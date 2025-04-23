Teenager dies on Worcestershire farm in machinery tragedy

A teenage boy has tragically died after being crushed by heavy machinery on a farm in Worcestershire.

Harry Moss, 14, suffered fatal injuries after becoming trapped in an agricultural incident at Hillview Farm in Malvern on 17 April.

Another man was also hurt in the incident and taken to hospital, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of the death, and an investigation has been launched alongside West Mercia Police.

On the day of the tragedy, a police spokesperson said: "Police were called to the site shortly before 9am this morning (Thursday 17 April).

"A second male also sustained injuries, which are not thought to be life- threatening or life changing and has been taken to hospital."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to an incident at an address off Blackmore Park Road in Malvern, Worcestershire at 8.50am.

"On arrival, crews found a teenage boy in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"A man was also treated by crews for serious injuries and conveyed under emergency driving conditions to Worcestershire Royal Hospital."

In a post on Facebook, Harry's mum, Holly McMurray, 35, wrote: "My boy forever loved. My first born. My world has fallen apart. Fly high my homing pigeon.

"Harry you did me so proud but boy you was 14 working too hard! Farmer forever. I love you so much."

Family friend Maggie Murrihy has set up an online fundraiser page to help support the family's funeral expenses, with nearly £15,000 raised so far.

“As everyone is aware, Harry passed away under tragic circumstances. Harry Moss was the most amazing teenager who had his whole life ahead of him," she said.

“It was tragically taken at just the young age of 14, him being the eldest sibling of the family.

“He was an amazing big brother and son and lived his life like a little homing pigeon – if he left home it was either to do what he loved, farming or fishing.

“No parent should have to go through this unimaginable pain or receive this kind of news, and I know nothing can help with the pain. I’m hoping this will ease any financial burdens regarding his passing and funeral costs.

“Harry Moss was the best and will be given the best send-off. Let’s as a community make this happen!”

Farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation, with 27 people losing their lives on farms in Great Britain in 2023-2024.