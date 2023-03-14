Teens on off-road bikes causing damage to farms 'on weekly basis'

Farmers in South Yorkshire are being asked to be vigilant after young adults on off-road bikes have issued threats and caused criminal damage 'on a weekly basis'.

The incidents have so far happened in the areas of Cadeby and High Melton near Doncaster, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Farmers in these areas have experienced damage and threats from people using off road bikes, quads and buggies on a weekly basis, the force explained.

One of the farmers who challenged a group on his land had a sink thrown at his car, causing damage, it added.

South Yorkshire Police has urged farmers or landowners to report every incident of criminal damage to fences, locks, land or anything else.

"From the footage we have received, none of these vehicles were displaying registration plates," a force spokesperson said.

"This is not an isolated matter or a few teenagers having fun, these are groups of adults 20 or 30 at a time ripping up farmers fields and using the area as their own private race track.

"If its a crime in progress or an emergency ring 999. If you are a farmer or land owner please report every incident of criminal damage."