Teens ordered to pay after destroying farmer's crops in moped rampage

Two teenagers have been ordered to pay for the destruction of a farmer’s crops after causing thousands of pounds worth of damage on private land in Nottinghamshire.

The pair were caught trespassing on farmland off Ollerton Road in Retford on 14 December 2025, where they rode mopeds across fields, damaging crops and disrupting the farmer’s livelihood.

Footage later posted on TikTok showed one of the teenagers driving across the land, which helped officers identify those involved. The video formed part of a wider investigation, leading police to track down and interview two suspects.

Both admitted their role in the incident, including riding mopeds without a driving licence or insurance.

A 17-year-old boy appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 20 April, where he pleaded guilty to criminal damage, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation, received six penalty points and was referred to a youth offender panel.

The referral requires him to take part in a programme aimed at making amends for his actions.

A 16-year-old boy was issued with a community resolution order, banning him from entering private farmland and from driving a vehicle. Police said any breach of the conditions could lead to further action.

PC Hollie Marsh, who led the investigation, said the incident had a clear impact on the farmer involved. “This incident has caused stress and inconvenience to a local farmer’s livelihood and it’s important that the offenders involved understand the seriousness of their actions,” she said.

She added that offences involving vehicles in rural areas would not be tolerated. “All rural crime traffic offences will be dealt with seriously, particularly those that are being committed by offenders without a driving licence.”

Highlighting the wider issue, she said: “Damaging crops can cost our farmers a significant amount of money, and our rural communities can often feel isolated, so this work demonstrates how we are listening and responding to their concerns.”

Police also used the case to remind the public that entering farmland without permission is a criminal offence. “If you do not have permission to enter farm land, you are committing an offence. All road worthy vehicles must be insured and taxed,” PC Marsh said.

The case comes amid ongoing concerns about rural crime, with farmers continuing to report damage caused by trespassers and off-road vehicles.