Telecoms accused of driving down prices paid to farmers

Telecom companies are being accused of using the 2017 Telecommunications Act to drive down the prices farmers are paid for having masts on their land.

Farmers in Northern Ireland have been approached by companies using the Act to justify a lower compensation offer as existing arrangements come to an end, according to Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU).

The group says this is unfair and risks damaging what has in the past been a good relationship based on fair pricing for access to land.

UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt, says farmers must be ready to respond quickly with a sound financial case against the Act being used to justify a change in compensation arrangements.







“While we expect current agreements to be honoured, what is happening stems directly from the Act, introduced in December 2017.

“This is rooted in significantly reducing rent and compensation payments. Farmers must respond to correspondence in a reasonable time, so that they do not lose out by default,” he said.

“They must make clear the costs to their farm business for accommodating a mobile phone mast on their land. Potential issues over which a case can be made include inconvenience and access.

“Current agreements will be honoured but taking advise after may be a prudent course of action,” Mr Chestnutt said.

The deputy president urged farmers affected to contact the union for advice and help.