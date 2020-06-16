Telecoms offering 'much lower' payment rates for masts

Telecoms' mast rents are under pressure in Northern Ireland

Northern Irish farmers have raised concerns over the decline in payment rates for mobile phone masts, the Ulster Farmers Union has said.

Farmers in Northern Ireland were dealing with the impact of the new Electronic Communications Code, the union explained.

It said mobile phone operators were offering 'much lower' payment rates for mobile phone masts.

This, in turn, was putting farmers 'under pressure' to agree to new contracts, the UFU added.







A meeting to address members concerns was scheduled for 19 March but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFU said it would now be holding this meeting via teleconference for union members on Tuesday 30 June.

Deputy president, Victor Chestnutt will chair the teleconference which will include presentations and contributions by guest speakers Kate Russell of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) and Scott Edmondson director of Country Estates.

The teleconference will address farmers' concerns regarding the Electronic Communications Code and mobile phone mast agreements.

It will also provide answers to questions and concerns surrounding the implications of the new code.