Ten-year Farm Business Tenancy opportunity on Barningham Estate

An opportunity has arisen at the 949 acre Hawsteads Farm near Barnard Castle through a ten-year Farm Business Tenancy or a Contract/Share Farming Agreement.

Hawsteads Farm, a diverse upland livestock farm featuring a range of modern and traditional buildings and land, is being offered to let by informal tender.

The estate has been owned by the Milbank family since 1690 and the current custodian Sir Edward Milbank lives and works in the village of Barningham with his family.

The farm has a long history of environmentally positive land management, which has resulted in exceptional biodiversity and a rich tapestry of valuable habitats – from heather moorland to lowland fen and SSSI ancient woodland.

Lucinda Riddell, director at GSC Grays, said: "Sir Edward is looking for a farm tenant or share / contract farmer to work alongside him to continue this legacy, through sensitive habitat management and restoration, nature friendly farming and food production.”

The land ranges from productive meadowland to moorland and is located in two main blocks: the first is an area of lower ground adjacent to the farm steading and the remaining rougher grazing is a short distance away on the moorland edge.

The holding includes approximately 123 acres of arable land which will enter the agreement following the 2023 harvest.

The letting also offers the opportunity to rent an attractive four bedroom farmhouse situated within the farm steading.

There is also the prospect of including grazing rights for 252 ewes on Barningham Moor dependant on the applicant and proposed management.

The farm is available to let either as a whole on a Farm Business Tenancy or Share/Contract Farming Agreement. Depending on the applicant, a Share Farming Agreement may be preferable to fulfil the Estate’s vision for the farm.

Hawsteads Farm is open for tenders with a tender deadline of 12 Noon on Friday 20 January 2023.