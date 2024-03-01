Ten year farm business tenancy up for tender in North Yorkshire

A 100-acre livestock farm located in North Yorkshire is now available on a farm business tenancy (FBT) until 2034.

The rare opportunity has become available at Bellmanear Farm, located on the Settrington Estate, situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The well-equipped livestock farm includes a range of traditional and modern farm buildings and productive grassland within a ring fence.

A number of the buildings are serviced by a spring water supply, according to property agency GSC Grays.

With prior approval, the buildings could turn to diversified activities.

Bellmanear Farm also currently features a three bedroom farmhouse and two bedroom cottage.

(Photo: GSC Grays)

But GSC Grays says the landlord may be willing to consider allowing the successful applicant to convert the properties back to one dwelling.

They may also provide permission for one of the residential properties to be a holiday let or sublet to a third party.

Helen Robinson, land agent at GSC Grays, said the 10-year FBT was a 'very rare and highly desirable' opportunity.

"This is the perfect setting for the successful applicant to drive forward Bellmanear Farm with flexibility on livestock production, diversification and environmental schemes in this beautiful part of the Yorkshire Wolds”.

Applicants must clearly outline their proposals for the farmhouse and cottage for the landlord’s consideration.

Tenders for the FBT from April 2024 for a term of ten years need to be submitted no later than 12 noon on 5 April 2024.