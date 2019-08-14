Ten young farmers appointed NFU ambassadors

Ten students and young farmers have been chosen to lead the NFU’s first group of Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors.

It will give them a unique opportunity to represent the next generation of farmers for the union.

The 10 ambassadors have been chosen from a pool of more than 80 applicants and represent every region of England and Wales.

It comes as the farming industry looks to engage with the next generation in the face of pressing industry matters such as Brexit, food production and climate change.







NFU next generation forum chairman Simon Gadd said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our ambassadors to enhance their knowledge and skills, and have a positive impact on the future of the farming industry.

“This group represents the huge variety we have in British agriculture. From shepherds and herd managers to academics, students and lecturers, our ambassadors will all bring something different to the industry and I’m looking forward to working with them over the next year.

“This is exactly the sort of programme we need to encourage and bring along the next group of talented individuals that are just entering our exciting industry.”

Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors 2019/20

• Georgina Barratt, 25, East Midlands, PhD student studying sugar beet water use efficiency

• George Biss, 20, South East, agricultural apprentice from the Isle of Wight

• Poppy Burrough, 19, South West, apprentice engineer with JCB and YFC junior vice-chairman

• Sioned Davies, 21, Wales, final year student at Harper Adams University

• Anna Hunt, 20, East Anglia, student at Durham University

• Gethin Johnson, 24, Wales, agricultural engineering college lecturer

• James Macleod, 23, West Midlands, assistant farm manager

• Harry Madin, 22 North West, hill shepherd

• Sophie Thornton, 22, North East, Harper Adams University graduate

• Daniel Wells, 24, South East, herd manager