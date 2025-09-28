Tenant farmers demand fairness as NFU sets tests for new commissioner

Tenant farmers are demanding fairness and clarity from England’s first Tenant Farming Commissioner, as the NFU welcomes Alan Laidlaw into the role but warns he must prove his independence.

Laidlaw, who brings more than 25 years’ experience in agriculture and land management, including senior roles at the Crown Estate, has been tasked with championing tenants and strengthening landlord–tenant relations.

The position was a key recommendation of the Rock Review and is central to delivering the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Code of Practice. Tenant farmers manage around a third of England’s farmland, underlining the national importance of the role.

Laidlaw’s first major engagement took place at NFU Deputy President David Exwood’s Sussex farm, where he heard directly from tenants about the pressures shaping their businesses.

The meeting was also attended by Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds, Tenant Farmers Association chief executive George Dunn, and Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Deputy President Gavin Lane.

Exwood, himself a tenant farmer, spelled out the challenges. “Extreme weather, price volatility, the family farm tax and uncertainty around future environmental schemes, particularly for those in the uplands, has left many tenants feeling vulnerable and low in confidence,” he said.

“These factors are making it extremely difficult for tenant farmers to plan, invest and maintain business viability.”

He added that more clarity from government was vital, particularly around inheritance tax proposals and the need to safeguard domestic food production.

Reynolds insisted the new Commissioner would provide a fresh voice. She said the role was “uniquely placed to strengthen relationships and drive-up standards across the sector” and would “promote best practice and foster fair, collaborative relationships.”

The farm visit also gave the NFU the opportunity to press concerns about the impact of tax reform on family farms, with Exwood stressing that “farm visits are one of the best ways we can lobby and demonstrate the impact that government decisions can have on the ground”.

The union has laid out unambiguous expectations for the Commissioner. Exwood said the role “must be fiercely independent and without bias to landlords or tenants, working alongside the Code of Practice and the Farm Tenancy Forum with clear guidelines in place to define exactly what can or cannot be done and at what stage to become involved in disputes”.

“These are the clear tests on whether this appointment will be deemed a success,” he added.

Laidlaw said he was “honoured to be appointed as England’s first Commissioner for the tenant farming sector, supporting this vital sector with the fair framework it needs to thrive”.

“Having worked across farming, land management and the rural economy, I know how strong tenant–landlord relationships can drive innovation, resilience and shared success,” he said.

“I look forward to working with farmers, landlords and advisors to promote best practice, address challenges, and help build a fair, profitable and sustainable future for tenant farming in England.”

The NFU will continue to shape the debate at its Tenant Farmers’ Conference on 23 October, where the role of the Commissioner is expected to feature prominently alongside discussions on policy, business resilience and environmental schemes.