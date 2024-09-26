Tenant farmers' group 'takes stand' to protect farm from solar site

The Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) is 'taking a stand' to protect tenanted farmland in North Yorkshire from a proposed large-scale solar energy development.

The proposal could significantly impact the livelihood of the Sturdys' - a tenant family who have farmed on land off Great Sike Road, Old Malton since the 1970s.

TFA chief executive, George Dunn, travelled to the area to participate in the seven-day planning appeal, which was launched earlier this week.

The appeal comes after North Yorkshire Council refused planning permission for Harmony Energy's solar development.

The land is owned by the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation but leased to tenant farmers Rob and Emma Sturdy.

If it goes ahead, they fear that Harmony Energy's solar development would reduce their tenanted holding by almost a half, around 52 hectares.

However, the firm claims an increase in renewable energy production, such as from solar projects, was central to the government's energy policy.

There have been 500 objections to the development, but the company said it had listened to local feedback and reduced the size of the solar farm.

Speaking about the case, the TFA said it was 'taking a stand' to protect the tenanted farmland, adding that the ongoing planning appeal was 'critical' to its future.

"We have advocated for the impact on the personal circumstances of the family, arguing that the planning inspector should recommend refusing the solar application," the body said.

"As we navigate the complex balance between renewable energy needs and preserving tenanted farmland, the TFA remains committed to supporting its members and ensuring the sustainability of the tenanted sector of agriculture."

The inspector’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Secretary of State for Housing, Angela Rayner, for a final decision.