Tenant farmers slam 'crushing' solar development appeal

Calls have been made for the government to better protect tenant farmers from solar farms after an appeal was approved for a company to develop a major energy site on farmland.

The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) is urging the government to explain how tenant farmers could be protected as "solar developments advance across rural communities."

It follows the decision earlier this week, by Minister of State for Housing Matthew Pennycook, to allow Harmony Energy to appeal for a solar and battery storage site at Eden Farm, Old Malton, North Yorkshire.

The developer's application had previously been denied by the North Yorkshire Strategic Planning Committee.

TFA chief executive, George Dunn said the government's decision would be a 'huge personal blow' to the Sturdy family, who are the tenant farmers at Eden Farm.

The TFA advocates for the protection of tenanted farmland due to the impact such developments can have on the lives and the businesses of tenant farmers.

"So much for the promise made by Sir Keir Starmer that in advancing solar farm developments, it would not be at the expense of tenant farmers," Mr Dunn said.

"We need the government to explain urgently how it will protect other tenant farmers from having to face this trauma."

The Sturdy family have released a statement, calling the decision "ill-judged" which would cause "immeasurable damage to our successful farming business and leave us with a very uncertain and difficult future".

"Our efforts fighting this application have been mammoth, with an outstanding contribution from our team of professional advisors. But it wasn’t to be," the family said.

"We have fought with integrity, tenacity and a strong moral compass that sought to protect the characteristics of this part of North Yorkshire.

"Today, unlike some, we can hold our heads high."

In approving the scheme, the government ruled in favour of renewable energy over the 'irreversible detriment' to an existing successful farm business and in the full knowledge that the development is 'not entirely in accordance with local policy'.

But Mr Dunn said that it was a clear indication that the government's current approach to solar energy development was not aligned with the interests and rights of tenant farmers.

"The Sturdy family’s case highlights the critical need for clearer policies and stronger protections for farming communities facing similar threats," he concluded.