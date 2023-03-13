Tenant farmers to benefit from new insurance affiliation with Towergate

The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) has announced the launch of a new farm insurance affiliation with advisers, Towergate Insurance Brokers.

Towergate is part of the Ardonagh Group, one of the world’s leading independent brokers, offering a local footprint of experts specialising in commercial insurance for a wide range of sectors.

Towergate is a community broker with more than 50 offices throughout the country and employs over 2,000 people.

Their specialist, local teams offer expertise which will be leveraged to ensure TFA members always receive the highest quality advice and best service available in the market.

TFA chief executive, George Dunn said: “The TFA strives every day to provide good advice, relevant information, and much needed support to its tenant farmer members.

"Part of our remit for support is to ensure that our members have access to high quality, relevant and targeted benefits that will help them and their businesses.

"Farm insurance is clearly one important area where the TFA can help our members. I am delighted that we can affirm our relationship with Towergate which has a long established expertise in farm insurance.

“In putting together this new affiliation we are certain that Towergate shares our passion to support our members and to provide them with a valuable level of service.

"Not only will TFA members be given access to high quality and cost-effective insurance products, but the Towergate team will also be on hand to provide important insurance and risk management advice to members to help them and their businesses."

Towergate’s regional managing director for the West and Midlands, Nick Hatch, added: "Towergate has a dedicated and experienced team who understand the agricultural insurance market and the demands placed on farmers in the current climate.

"We have innovative solutions under our Towergate Farm Insurance proposition and additional services that will support tenant farmers and help safeguard them and their livelihoods against risk.”

The affiliation which launches on 1 April 2023 will last for an initial period of five years.