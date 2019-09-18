Tenant farmers told to seek advice before signing agreements

Tenant farmers and those who do not own the land they farm have been encouraged to take professional advice before making major land occupation decisions.

With heavy competition for land, there is often a temptation to sign up too readily to agreements.

Doing so could leave individuals vulnerable during the course of their agreements or when they come to an end, warns the Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA).

Taking the time to ensure that any written agreements properly match anything which has been agreed orally or in correspondence leading up to the signing of the agreement is 'vital', the TFA says.

In other cases, it is the complete absence of a written agreement that is the problem.

TFA Adviser, Adriana Vaux, said: “We see cases where people have invested time and money into activities upon which they have become reliant for their livelihoods, but where there is no underpinning agreement with the owner of the land.

“These situations can often continue without issue for several years. However, it only takes a change in the landlord or even the landlord’s adviser for problems to occur.

“It is essential that all necessary consents, rights and responsibilities are recorded in writing,” she said.

When unforeseen issues do arise, the group says it is crucial that they are tackled head-on and not allowed to fester to create bigger problems in the long run.

“Burying your head in the sand is never a good tactic for handling difficult issues,” said Ms Vaux.

“Carrying on regardless in the hope that the issues will either go away of their own accord, normally gives way to greater problems into the long term.

“Talking about the issues, taking early advice and looking for a plan won’t make the issues go away, but will provide a way through those tough times.

“Seeking advice is not a sign of weakness.”