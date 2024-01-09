Tenant farmers' views needed on how sector should be regulated

The tenanted farming sector has launched a short survey to help influence Defra's thinking as it seeks to review how the sector will be regulated in the future.

Defra issued a call for evidence in November to explore the extent and nature of poor practice within the landlord tenant sector in agriculture.

It seeks farmers' views on whether existing industry complaints and dispute resolution mechanisms are effective or could be improved.

It follows the independent Rock Review into agricultural tenancies, published in 2022, which recommended the introduction of a tenant farming commissioner.

Now a short survey has been launched by the Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) to feed into the government's call for evidence.

To provide an informed response, the TFA said it urgently needs the assistance of tenant farmers about their experiences in dealing with landlords and landlords’ agents.

The body said this would assist it in providing advice to Defra about the next steps it must take to ensure that tenant farmers are fairly treated and in the promotion of good relationships.

Commenting on why this survey is important, TFA chief executive, George Dunn said: “I cannot stress enough how significant it is that we hear your views.

"This is a really important opportunity for the tenanted sector to influence the way in which we are regulated now and in the future.

"Very sadly we hear stories regularly about tenant farmers who feel bullied, marginalised and harassed by their landlords.

"The survey will provide an important insight into how widespread that might be or whether relationships are indeed on the whole, better than what is currently being reported.”

The online survey is open to all tenant farmers in England and Wales, with a closing date of 19 January 2024.