Tenants needed to take on two Powys county farms

Tenants are needed to take on two Powys farms as over 140 acres of the county council's estate is now available to let.

Powys County Council is searching for farming tenants to manage New Hall in Kerry and Sychlyn in Welshpool.

New Hall, a starter stock rearing unit, comes with a semi-detached house, modern and traditional farm buildings and 57 acres of productive land.

This will be let on a Farm Business Tenancy for a term of almost 8 years, starting from 5 May 2022.

Sychlyn is a starter stock-rearing unit, which includes some 86 acres of productive land, a farmhouse and extensive modern farm buildings.

This will also be let on a Farm Business Tenancy for a term of almost 8 years, commencing from 5 May 2022.

Powys County Council says applicants should have a minimum of five years practical farming experience.

Requests for particulars should be made before 18 February, via email to county.farms@powys.gov.uk.