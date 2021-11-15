Tenants sought for six Norfolk County Council farms

Tenants are being sought to take on six Norfolk farms as 750 acres of Norfolk County Council’s 16,900-acre portfolio is available to let.

Mendhams Farm in Outwell, part of Welney Farms in Welney, New Road Farm in Marshland St James, Willow Farm in South Burlingham are available to let.

A care farm at Ingleborough Farm in West Walton and bare land at Bank Farm in Terrington St Clement are also open for tenant farmers.

Norfolk County Council, which owns 16,900 acres of farmland across the county, said it was particularly keen to attract new entrants.

The council is holding special training days in January for those who want to apply but need more help with a business plan.

Mendhams Farm in Outwell (Photo: Norfolk County Council)

Councillor Greg Pecksaid: “Farming is a key part of Norfolk’s economy and we want to play our part in strengthening the sector locally.

"Our county farms provide a unique entry point for new tenants in a highly competitive market."

He added: “We’re also delighted to be able to offer an opportunity for a new care farm in West Walton.

"Care farming is a growing practice that can bring significant benefits to a range of vulnerable groups.

"That might include those struggling with their mental health, new skills for someone with learning difficulties or placements for those with dementia.”

More information on the available farms to let can be viewed on Norfolk County Council's website.